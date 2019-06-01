Nutrition Tips For You: Relishing Mangoes In Summer - The Good And Bad Of It

Mango fruit is full of Vitamin A and C, and is one of the richest sources of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, copper, calcium, and phosphorus.

It is full of prebiotic dietary fiber (prebiotics are types of dietary fiber that feed the friendly bacteria in your gut) and a lot of antioxidant compounds.

Since Mango has a lot of dietary fiber, it helps in digestion but eaten in excess it can cause digestive disorders.

Those who are allergic to Mango should consume the fruit very carefully to avoid cut on lips and mouth sores.

Since fruit sugar content in Mango is high, excess consumption can lead to weight gain.

The fruit is very high in potassium and magnesium which helps to maintain healthy blood circulation, thus lowering blood pressure levels or maintaining blood pressure levels.

It helps to maintain good heart health.

Mango contains high amount of fruit sugar, so those who have diabetes should consume it in very limited quantities.

