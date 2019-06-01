﻿
#Nutrition Tips For You: Relishing Mangoes In Summer - The Good And Bad Of It

The Mango is known as the King of Fruits, and rightfully so. Several luscious varieties flood the market in summer, and it makes for a perfect end to a meal, or as a cool drink -- mango shake. What are the benefits of eating Mango, and what could happen if eaten in excess? Read on to know:

Bipasha Das 01 June 2019
#Nutrition Tips For You: Relishing Mangoes In Summer - The Good And Bad Of It
Benefits of eating the Mango fruit
#Nutrition Tips For You: Relishing Mangoes In Summer - The Good And Bad Of It
2019-06-01T12:44:36+0530

Mango fruit is full of Vitamin A and C, and is one of the richest sources of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, copper, calcium, and phosphorus.

It is full of prebiotic dietary fiber (prebiotics are types of dietary fiber that feed the friendly bacteria in your gut) and a lot of antioxidant compounds.

Since Mango has a lot of dietary fiber, it helps in digestion but eaten in excess it can cause digestive disorders.

Those who are allergic to Mango should consume the fruit very carefully to avoid cut on lips and mouth sores.

Since fruit sugar content in Mango is high, excess consumption can lead to weight gain.

The fruit is very high in potassium and magnesium which helps to maintain healthy blood circulation, thus lowering blood pressure levels or maintaining blood pressure levels.

 It helps to maintain good heart health.

Mango contains high amount of fruit sugar, so those who have diabetes should consume it in very limited quantities.

 

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.comandposhanguru@outlookindia.com

