December 24, 2019
Poshan
NRC Won't Be Implemented In Andhra Pradesh: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing a public meeting after launching some developmental works, the Chief Minister asserted that his government was against the NRC.

PTI 24 December 2019

File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that his government was opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and would not implement it in the state.



After I landed here on Monday, several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it, the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha had made a statement on the issue a few days ago.

He had discussed the issue with me before making that statement. I fully endorse that. The entire government is committed to it. We are against NRC and there is no question
of supporting it, Jagan told the minorities.

PTI Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Citizenship Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Register of Citizens (NRC) National

