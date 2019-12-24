NRC Won't Be Implemented In Andhra Pradesh: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that his government was opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and would not implement it in the state.
Addressing a public meeting after launching some developmental works, the Chief Minister asserted that his government was against the NRC.
After I landed here on Monday, several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it, the Chief Minister said.
He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha had made a statement on the issue a few days ago.
He had discussed the issue with me before making that statement. I fully endorse that. The entire government is committed to it. We are against NRC and there is no question
of supporting it, Jagan told the minorities.
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shardul Thakur's Six-Ball 'Little Epic' Knock Fires Up Virat Kohli Like Never Before - WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Live: PM Modi Congratulates JMM-Led Alliance For Victory
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Back For Series Vs Sri Lanka, Australia; Rohit Sharma Rested
Opinion: Of BJP's All Efforts To Backtrack On NRC, PM Modi's Most Pathetic
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study