Nobody Above Law, Says Minister Nawab Malik After Son-In-Law's Arrest In Drug Probe

Nobody is above law and it must be applied to everyone without discrimination, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said in a tweet on Thursday after son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case.
In a post on Twitter, the NCP leader wrote that the law will take its just course without referring to the incident.
"Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail," Malik tweeted.
Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination.
Law will take its due course and justice will prevail.
I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary.
"I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary, the minority affairs minister added.
Sameer Khan was arrested by the anti-drug agency yesterday in connection with an ongoing probe of seizure of high-quality marijuana from a British national.
Khan was summoned by the NCB after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in the drugs case in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources earlier said.
With PTI inputs
