No Tuition Fee For Girl PG Students In Haryana Govt Colleges, All You Need To Know

In a major relief to girl students pursuing post-graduation in government colleges and government-aided facilities of Haryana, the officials have decided that no tuition fee will be charged from those with annual family income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Director-General of the Higher Education Department, Haryana, has forwarded a letter in this regard to principals of all government and government-aided colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, Jagbir Singh said an examination of classes nine and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm in place of the earlier scheduled time of 8:30 am to 11 am.

He said the examination of class 11 students be held from March 26 to April 23, and for Class nine it will be from March 30 to April 17.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all candidates should ensure social distancing and wear mask at the examination centre according to government guidelines, the official said.

With PTI inputs

