Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided to lift the ban on the movement of civilians on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from May 27 (Monday).

Following a review of the security situation in the state and after taking stock of the requirement of security forces, Malik decided to lift the restriction, a government spokesperson said.

These restrictions had become inevitable after the Pulwama suicide bomb attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, he added.

“The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections,” he said.

The spokesperson added that to facilitate safe and secure movement of security forces, the governor had imposed a ban on civilian traffic on high way from Baramulla to Udhampur on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The move had elicited strong criticism from people and political parties.

Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla was limited to Sundays and later the ban was lifted completely from May 2 on Baramulla Highway.

“After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44 from Monday, 27.5.2019,” the spokesperson said.