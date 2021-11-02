Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
No More Rift? Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu Offer Prayers At Kedarnath Shrine

Both Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, after reaching Dehradun, also met party leader Harish Rawat—who was earlier Congress's Punjab affairs incharge.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

2021-11-02T13:01:02+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 1:01 pm

Amid reports of unease between the two leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to on Tuesday.

The sources said senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary, who is the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, also accompanied them.

Channi, Sidhu and Chaudhary left for the temple to offer prayers on Tuesday morning, they said.

After reaching Dehradun, the Punjab leaders also met party leader Harish Rawat, they said. Harish Rawat was earlier Punjab affairs in-charge.

Channi's and Sidhu's visit came a day after the former cricketer attacked politicians who offer "lollipops" just ahead of the elections and urged people to give their votes on the agenda of Punjab's welfare.

Sidhu's remarks had come on a day when Channi announced slashing of power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for the domestic category and increasing the dearness allowance for the government employees and pensioners in Punjab, where assembly polls are due early next year.

Both Sidhu and Channi have not been on the same page over certain appointments which led to unease between both of them.

The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and “tainted” leaders. (With PTI inputs)

