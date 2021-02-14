No Indian Can Forget Pulwama Terror Attack, Says Prime Minister Modi; Tributes Pour In For Slain Jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama terror attack occurred. We pay homage to all the martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire future generations," Modi said during a public event in Chennai.

On February 14, 2019, 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden truck into a CRPF convoy. The attack took place when a convoy of 78 busses with 2,500 CRPF personnel was heading to Srinagar from Jammu.

While paying homage to the slain soldiers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he stands in solidarity with the jawans’ families.

"I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the slain soldiers’ sacrifice will never be forgotten. "I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid his tributes. "My salute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty towards Mother India, during the Pulwama Terror Attack," Sawant tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

