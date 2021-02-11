India-China Will Remove Forward Deployment In A Phased Manner: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

A day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is making a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

The defence minister assured the House that India has not conceded anything while entering into the disengagement process, adding there are "some outstanding issues" with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner,” Singh said, adding that India is committed to maintaining bilateral ties and peace along the LAC.

"It has also been agreed to convene the next meeting of the senior commanders within 48 hours after the complete disengagement in the Pangong Lake area so as to address and resolve all other remaining issues," he said.

“We are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the Line of Control. India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties,” Singh said.

He added, “China has beefed up arms and ammunition and men on LAC points. We have mirrored move to counter China. We have brave jawans who are at strategic points. And we have the edge at these points. And they have proven that they will do anything to maintain the integrity of the nation. We want both sides to respect the LAC. There is no change in unilateral LAC. We want that 2020’s forward deployment be removed in a phased manner.”

"China occupied 38,000 sq km after the 1962 war and 5,180 sq km given illegally by Pakistan to China in Ladakh. In Arunachal Pradesh border, China claims 90,000 sq km of Indian land. India has not accepted these unjustified demands. We have maintained that bilateral relations can prosper only if there are efforts from both sides. I am happy to announce that we have lost nothing in the dialogue with China. We have an agreement on disengagement on North and South Banks of Pangong. Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country," he said.

Indian and Chinese militaries were locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for over nine months.

