NIV Pune Finds New Corona Virus Variant Likely To Cause Severe Symptoms

June 08, 2021
The new variant B.1.1.28.2 was detected from samples from international travelers from UK and Brazil.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:49 am
According to reports, the new findings have raised questions about vaccine efficacy, However, NIV study says covaxin will significantly boost antibody against the variant.
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-06-08T08:49:29+05:30

A new variant of the Coronavirus detected by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is likely to cause severe symptoms.

The new variant B.1.1.28.2 was detected from samples from international travelers from UK and Brazil.

According to a study by NIV, the B.1.1.28.2 variant induced body weight loss, viral replication in the respiratory tract, lung erosion. It also causes severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamster model.

According to reports, the new findings have raised questions about vaccine efficacy, However, NIV study says covaxin will significantly boost antibody against the variant.

Indian government had set up 10 national labs to look into mutants. The government has now added q0 more labs to this and they have taken 30,000 samples for study.

The World Health Organisation estimated on Monday that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80% is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

