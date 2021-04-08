Night Curfew In Noida Till April 17 Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to official orders issued on Thursday, the night curfew will start from 10 pm and will continue till 5 am, however, movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.

All government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges), including coaching centres, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts.

However, all exams, including practicals, shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order.

(With PTI inputs.)

