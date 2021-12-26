Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge

The Delhi government has announced night curfew in the national capital amid surging Covid-19 cases.

The curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am starting tomorrow, NDTV reported.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department on Sunday.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.