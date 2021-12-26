Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Delhi government announced that the night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5am from tomorrow.

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Night curfew in Delhi from tomorrow.(File photo-Representational image)

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T19:57:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 7:57 pm

The Delhi government has announced night curfew in the national capital amid surging Covid-19 cases.

The curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am starting tomorrow, NDTV reported.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department on Sunday.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

