NIA Raids Former MLA's Son's Home In Mangaluru For Suspected ISIS Links

August 04, 2021
The home of former Ullal MLA Idinabba's son BM Basha, who lives with his family near Mangaluru, was raided by NIA officials early on Wednesday morning.

Outlook Web Desk 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:01 pm
NIA raids former MLA's son's house | Image for representation
PTI/File Photo
Late Kannada poet and politician B M Idinabba's son's home was raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) early Wednesday morning near Mangaluru in connection to a case related to ISIS. 

The home of forme Ullal MLA Idinabba's son  BM Basha, who lives with his family, was raided by NIA officials early on Wednesday morning.  The raid has been conducted on the basis of the suspicion that the family has links with the Syria-based terrorist organisation, ISIS.

The officials, who arrived at dawn from Bengaluru, began their investigation forthwith, police sources said.

A team of 25 officials in four cars arrived at Mastikatte in Ullal early this morning. Police personnel from the city have been providing protection.

It is suspected that the daughter of Basha had gone missing from Kerala several years back and had joined ISIS.

Basha is into the real estate business here. Two of his sons stay abroad. His family members had allegedly subscribed to the YouTube channels pertaining to ISIS and is said to have a soft corner for the outfit. 

(With inputs from PTI)

