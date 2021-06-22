June 22, 2021
NIA Court Clears Akhil Gogoi Of Charges Under UAPA In One Case

Of the two cases registered against him under the UAPA, Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted in one

Dipankar Roy 22 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:56 pm
Sibsagar MLA and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati.
An NIA court in Guwahati on Tuesday acquitted RTI activist and MLA Akhil Gogoi in one of the two cases registered against him in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in 2019.

While Gogoi has been acquitted in a case registered against him at Chabua police station in Dibrugarh district, the hearing of the other case registered at Chandmari police station in Guwahati was under way at the time of filing this report.

Gogoi’s lawyer Krishna Gogoi said the court acquitted him in the Chabua case as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was unable to prove the charges levelled against him. The MLA was charged under sections dealing with terrorist activities and sedition among others.

"If the court discharges Akhil in the Chandmari case as well, then he will walk free," his lawyer said.

Gogoi was granted bail in the Chabua case in April. He was accused of leading a crowd of about 600 people during an anti-CAA protest, which according to the NIA had led to an “economic blockade” and was marked by “throwing of stones” during which the officer-in-charge of Chabua police station was injured.

Gogoi was elected from the Sivasagar seat in the recent Assembly elections, which he contested from jail, the first candidate to do so in Assam.

