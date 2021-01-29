NH-24, Ghazipur Border Closed; Traffic Slow Near Akshardham, Nizamuddin; Check Routes

Commuting from one location to another won’t be easy today as many borders and highways have been closed for traffic due to the ongoing farmers' protest which took a violent turn on Republic Day.
According to the Delhi Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders have been closed for traffic. NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic.
Traffic is slow near Akshardham temple, Nizamuddin and near EDM in Anand Vihar.
Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are opened. The Delhi traffic police have advised the commuters to take alternate routes.
Gazipur border closed.Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9,Road no 56, 57 A,Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall,Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route.
Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near DSIDC Narela. It has also advised the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 today.
Gazipur border, too, has been closed for traffic. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, paper market, Telco T point, EDM, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta.
"Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, please take alternate routes," Delhi Traffic Police said.
