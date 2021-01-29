NH-24, Ghazipur Border Closed; Traffic Slow Near Akshardham, Nizamuddin; Check Routes

January 29, 2021
Corona
NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
Tribhuvan Tiwari
outlookindia.com
Commuting from one location to another won’t be easy today as many borders and highways have been closed for traffic due to the ongoing farmers' protest which took a violent turn on Republic Day.

According to the Delhi Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders have been closed for traffic. NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic.

Traffic is slow near Akshardham temple, Nizamuddin and near EDM in Anand Vihar.

Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are opened. The Delhi traffic police have advised the commuters to take alternate routes.

Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near DSIDC Narela. It has also advised the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 today.

Gazipur border, too, has been closed for traffic. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, paper market, Telco T point, EDM, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta.

"Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, please take alternate routes," Delhi Traffic Police said.

With PTI inputs

RLD Chief Ajit Singh Announces Support To BKU After Speaking To Tikait Brothers

