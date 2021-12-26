NEWSFLASH | Will Decide CM Candidate After Congress Announces All Candidates For Goa: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that party will take call onwhether to announce CM candidate in consultation with them after all Congress candidates are announced for Goa.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?
Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.
Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.