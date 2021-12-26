Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | Will Decide CM Candidate After Congress Announces All Candidates For Goa: Chidambaram

Party will take call onwhether to announce CM candidate in consultation with them after all Congress candidates are announced for Goa, said P. Chidambaram.

NEWSFLASH | Will Decide CM Candidate After Congress Announces All Candidates For Goa: Chidambaram
P.Chidambaram | PTI

Trending

NEWSFLASH | Will Decide CM Candidate After Congress Announces All Candidates For Goa: Chidambaram
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T12:29:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 12:29 pm

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that party will take call onwhether to announce CM candidate in consultation with them after all Congress candidates are announced for Goa.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

PTI P. Chidambaram Congress Goa Assembly Elections National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Yearender 2021: A Roller-Coaster Ride Into The Future Of Eating Out

Yearender 2021: A Roller-Coaster Ride Into The Future Of Eating Out

2021 Wrap For Supreme Court: 9 New Judges, Pegasus Probe Ordered And Much More

Myanmar Coup | Women And Children Killed, Bodies Burnt In Christmas Eve Massacre

Omicron Update India: 422 Cases So Far, 6,987 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

ISJK Terrorist Killed In Kashmir, Anantnag Police Say

Covid-19 Vaccine For Teenagers: DCGI Grants Emergency Authorisation To Covaxin

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group, Frontline Workers

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group

5 Goa Leaders Blame TMC For 'Dividing Goans', Quit Party Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

5 Goa Leaders Blame TMC For 'Dividing Goans', Quit Party Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement