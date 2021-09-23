Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Punjab's New CM Charanjit Channi Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

'What is the problem if the son of a poor man boarded a jet?' said new Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, His deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa & OP Soni and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu standing next to a Chartered Plane | Twitter

2021-09-23T08:49:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:49 am

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday defended using a chartered flight to travel to Delhi, a day after the Opposition raised questions over it.

When Channi was asked about his visit to Delhi on a chartered flight on Tuesday, he asked reporters back, "What is the problem if the son of a poor man boarded a jet?"

However, he refused to reply to a question on whether the government will pay the bill.

Channi was in Jalandhar where he was asked about his visit to Delhi by reporters.

The chief minister, along with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, went to Delhi on a chartered flight on Tuesday to discuss the new Punjab cabinet's expansion with the party's central leadership.

Sidhu uploaded a photo of him with Channi and Randhawa standing next to the chartered plane after which they drew flak from the opposition. 

Taking a swipe at them, the Shiromani Akali Dal said Congress leaders use "private jets for travelling just 250 km to Delhi", while the Aam Aadmi Party said the grand old party has not been able to "give up its royal habits".

Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, also took potshots at the Congress leaders for travelling to Delhi on a chartered flight.

(With PTI Inputs)

