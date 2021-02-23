New Meme Alert! What Is The Baghpat Chacha Meme All About?

You must be living under some rock if you have not come across the 'Chacha' memes on the internet yet. After Shweta, Yashraj Mukhate and Bernie Sanders, Chacha is the new love of the internet.
A video has surfaced on the internet recently of an epic fight between a few men and who are seen hitting each other with sticks and rods in broad daylight. Chacha, chaat seller named Harinder from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, being the protagonist of the fight has left netizens in splits, owing to his unique hairstyle and killer punches.
The video, shared by ANI, seems like something straight of a 90s action film and has triggered a meme fest on the internet. Eight people involved in the fight have been arrested, post which the Baghpat Police shared a picture of all the arrested men.
Chat Fight in Bhagpat, UP. Someone has added music. This is straight out of a 90s Bollywood film. pic.twitter.com/mtlebgAie0— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 22, 2021
#WATCH | The man seen in the viral Baghpat brawl clip explains reason for the fight. The man is now in jail, this interview is from last night pic.twitter.com/PII1Rb5OvX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2021
When teacher When she's— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºï½¡âÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂï½¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂº (@RebelGeek1111) February 22, 2021
leaves class back after 5min pic.twitter.com/dJSeRDwbjl
Me and my bois at principal’s office after playing WWE in the recess time. pic.twitter.com/pmtIKlHMlw— à¤¡à¥ÂÂÂ.à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ. (@itsdhruvism) February 22, 2021
They show you They don't show— Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) February 23, 2021
this chacha. You this chacha pic.twitter.com/kLKbgBDC0a
Winner of the #Baghpat Heavyweight Championship match today:#chacha #UP pic.twitter.com/Qr6oe4YqGl— Slay Mafia (@TheSlayMafia) February 22, 2021
close enough #chacha pic.twitter.com/U43UMy9ZuG— Lohita Lohi (@lohimusically) February 23, 2021
Legendary Hairstyle, Symbol of Genius. #Chacha pic.twitter.com/bhdWW8QNuR— V P Singh (@JadaunRajputra) February 22, 2021
#chacha #Baghpat— that Stupid guy (@istupified) February 23, 2021
The name The story
of you you dont pic.twitter.com/CH6uJggLvX
Baghpat wale chacha after his video became viral pic.twitter.com/SCuHs9QNOs— Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 23, 2021
Chaat fighters of Baghpat have won 2021 #Bhagpat #chaat #chacha pic.twitter.com/J8k63fRxMQ— Hemant Kumar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Hemantkumar398) February 23, 2021
From Bhosdiwale chacha to undertaker chacha we grew up.. #chacha pic.twitter.com/EXlC8fxj7J— Amit Kumar Chaurasiya (@_amitofficial1) February 23, 2021
