February 23, 2021
Corona
New Meme Alert! What Is The Baghpat Chacha Meme All About?

It takes only a few minutes for the internet to make a video viral and create a whole meme fest around it, and the Baghpat Chacha meme is no exception!

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
Baghpat Chacha
You must be living under some rock if you have not come across the 'Chacha' memes on the internet yet. After Shweta, Yashraj Mukhate and Bernie Sanders, Chacha is the new love of the internet. 

A video has surfaced on the internet recently of an epic fight between a few men and who are seen hitting each other with sticks and rods in broad daylight. Chacha, chaat seller named Harinder from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, being the protagonist of the fight has left netizens in splits, owing to his unique hairstyle and killer punches. 

The video, shared by ANI, seems like something straight of a 90s action film and has triggered a meme fest on the internet. Eight people involved in the fight have been arrested, post which the Baghpat Police shared a picture of all the arrested men.

