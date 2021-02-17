Nepal Raises Objection To Biplab Deb’s Remarks On BJP’s 'Expansion' Plans

Nepal has taken exception to a recent statement made by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Earlier, Deb had said that Union home minister Amit Shah had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would soon form the government in Nepal.

While speaking at a public event in Agartala on Saturday, Deb had said Shah, when serving as BJP president, had told party leaders that the BJP would establish its rule in other regional countries as part of its 'Atmanirbhar South Asia' initiative.

On Tuesday, Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, confirmed that the Government of Nepal has conveyed its formal objection to the abovementioned remarks made by the BJP leader.

"Noted. Formal objection has been already conveyed," Gyawali said in a tweet in response to a Nepali Twitter user, who had drawn his attention to the statement.

Meanwhile, Nepal's ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya has already conveyed the government's official objection to Arindam Bagchi, a joint secretary, who is in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs, My Republica newspaper reported, citing sources.

On Monday, Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa shot down reports of the BJP planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the country's electoral law does not permit such an arrangement.

"Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But, our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here," Punchihewa told reporters in Colombo.

(With PTI inputs)

