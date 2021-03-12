NEET 2021 Exam To Be Conducted On August 1

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental courses will be held on August 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode in a total of 11 languages including Hindi and English.

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” the testing agency said in a statement.

The NTA will conduct the test for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the NTA said.

“The Result of NEET (UG) 2021 may be utilized by other entities of central/state governments including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER for counselling/admission to relevant courses including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules/norms/guidelines,” it added.

Over 13.52 lakh students had appeared for the NEET conducted by the NTA last year on September 13 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. Of them, a total of 7,71, 500 students (56.43 per cent) had qualified for the test.

The test was conducted in 11 Indian languages including English. Of the total students, 79.08 per cent had registered for taking the entrance test in English, 12.80 per cent in Hindi, 3.70 per cent in Gujarati, 2.29 per cent in Bengali, 1.07 per cent in Tamil, 0.39 per cent in Marathi, 0.33 per cent in Assamese, 0.12 per cent in Urdu, 0.10 per cent in Telugu and 0.06 per cent in Kannada and 0.05 per cent in Odia.

