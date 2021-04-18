Need To Ramp Up Vaccination Effort To Battle Covid-19: Manmohan Singh Writes To PM Modi

Amid India logging a record 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, former prime minister Manmohan Singh wrote to PM Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighting the need to ramp up vaccination in the country.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,47,88,109 on Sunday as the country’s active caseload breached the 18-lakh mark.

Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 18,01,316 comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

Amid these developments, in a letter to the prime minister, the veteran Congress leader said vaccination will be the key to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country.

"The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated, "Singh said in his letter.

Noting that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population, Singh said he is certain that with the right policy design, "we can do much better and very quickly".

"There are many things we must do to fight the epidemic but a big part of this effort must be ramping up the vaccination programme," he said while making several suggestions.

Singh said he is forwarding his suggestions for consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation in which he has always believed and acted upon.

The suggestions come a day after the Congress Working Committee met and discussed the efforts required to fight the COVID pandemic.

Singh said the Centre should publicise vaccine dose orders placed and accepted for delivery over the next six months. He said the government should indicate how vaccine supplies are to be distributed to states.

India has seen a massive surge of Covid-19 cases with over two lakh cases being reported every day in the past four days.

(With PTI inputs)

