NDA Ally In Bihar Says PM's Photograph Should Be On Death Certificates

Former Bihar Chief Minister and the president of the NDA ally in Bihar Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi has raised serious objection on using Prime Minister’s photograph on vaccination certificates. Manjhi has said that PM Modi’s photograph should be printed on death certificates of those patients who died due to corona in the country.

"Prime Minister is taking credit for corona vaccination in the country, his photograph should also be printed on death certificates of those patients who died due to corona in the country. It will be the real justification," Manjhi tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the photograph of the President or CM of respective states should be printed on vaccination certificates.

The objection of Manjhi has bigger implications in the context of Bihar especially as he is considered very close to CM Nitish Kumar. Manjhi fought the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on the seats allocated by JDU and managed to win 4.

Photograph politics is currently underway in various non-BJP ruled states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where respective chief ministers have claimed that they have purchased vaccines from other countries. Therefore, they are taking credit for it.

In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar may also think the same but as BJP is the single largest party in the current NDA government, Nitish Kumar is unable to take credit for the vaccination programme.

(IANS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine