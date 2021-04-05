NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Replaces Anil Deshmukh As Maharashtra Home Minister

April 05, 2021
The development comes after Anil Deshmukh resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday amid corruption charges

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2021
Hours after NCP leader Anil Deshmukh resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister, another NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, took charge of the ministry on Monday.

Prior to this, Patil was holding the Labour and Excise portfolios.

However, after Patil was named as the home minister, the labour portfolio was assigned to rural development minister Hassan Mushrif while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will look after the Excise department, the CMO said in a statement.

CM Thackeray has forwarded the resignation letter of Anil Deshmukh to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with a request that it may be accepted, the CMO statement said. This letter also mentioned that Walse Patil be given the charge of the Home department.

Earlier today, Deshmukh tendered his resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, just hours after the Bombay HC ordered the CBI to probe corruption allegations levelled against the NCP leader.

On March 25, former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

(With PTI inputs)

