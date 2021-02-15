Nagpur: 15-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Mother Scolded Her For Watching Too Much TV

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur district allegedly

committed suicide after being scolded by her mother for watching TV for long hours, police informed on Sunday.

The incident occurred in New Totladoh town in the district on Friday evening, an official said.

"Around 7 pm on Friday, the girl's mother reprimanded her for watching TV too much instead of focusing on her studies," he said.

"Soon after that, the minor retired to her room and locked it from inside. She hanged herself to death from the ceiling using a rope," he added.

The incident came to light around 8.30 pm.

A case of accidental death was registered at Deolapar police station.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine