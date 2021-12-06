Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians

The Nagaland police in its FIR on the tension between civilians and the 21 Para Special forces has alleged that the Army unit’s intention was to “murder and injure civilians,” claimed a report by a television channel.

"It is to be noted that at the time of incident there was no police guide nor security forces did make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians," the FIR said, claimed the TV channel NDTV.

According to the police, 14 civilians were killed in separate incidents of firing on Saturday and Sunday. Of the 28 injured, the condition of six are stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at hospital, officials said.

On Sunday, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident and ordered a Court of Inquiry.

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on Monday on the incident.

The first incident in which six civilians were killed, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K).

As workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went in search of them and surrounded the army vehicles. In the ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and army vehicles burnt down. Soldiers who fired in self-defence killed another seven civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, police had said.

At least one more person was killed, as security forces fired back at attackers.

Tribal bodies, civil societies and student bodies Monday imposed shutdowns of different durations ranging from six to 12 hours across the state.

The influential Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has announced five days of mourning, while also asking tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period.