Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians

The Army on Sunday,expressed deep regret over the incident and ordered a Court of Inquiry. Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement on the incident in Lok Sabha today.

Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians
According to the police, 14 civilians were killed in separate incidents of firing on Saturday and Sunday. Angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp.

Trending

Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T14:18:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 2:18 pm

The Nagaland police in its FIR on the tension between civilians and the 21 Para Special forces has alleged that the Army unit’s intention was to “murder and injure civilians,” claimed a report by a television channel.

"It is to be noted that at the time of incident there was no police guide nor security forces did make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians," the FIR said, claimed the TV channel NDTV.

According to the police, 14 civilians were killed in separate incidents of firing on Saturday and Sunday. Of the 28 injured, the condition of six are stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at hospital, officials said.

Related Stories

Nagaland Firing: Amit Shah To Make Statement In Lok Sabha After 14 Civilian Deaths

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

On Sunday, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident and ordered a Court of Inquiry.
Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on Monday on the incident.

The first incident in which six civilians were killed, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K).

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

As workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went in search of them and surrounded the army vehicles. In the ensuing melee, one soldier was killed and army vehicles burnt down. Soldiers who fired in self-defence killed another seven civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union and an Assam Rifles camp in the area, setting fire to parts of the camp, police had said.

At least one more person was killed, as security forces fired back at attackers.
Tribal bodies, civil societies and student bodies Monday imposed shutdowns of different durations ranging from six to 12 hours across the state.

The influential Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has announced five days of mourning, while also asking tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nagaland Assam Rifles Indian Army National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Telangana: 43 Medicos Test Covid-19 Positive After Annual Day Party Amid Omicron Scare

Telangana: 43 Medicos Test Covid-19 Positive After Annual Day Party Amid Omicron Scare

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Nagaland Firing: Amit Shah To Make Statement In Lok Sabha After 14 Civilian Deaths

After Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor Resigns As Host Of Sansad TV Show

Covid-19: PM Modi Congratulates India As Half Of Adult Population Gets Fully Vaccinated

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Maharashtra Teachers Queue Up For English Classes As Schools Turn Bilingual

Bangladesh Liberation War: RSS-Linked Group To Hold Exhibition On 'Hindu Genocide' In Kolkata

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Mamata Banerjee Contemplating Alliance Sans Congress, Says Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Mamata Banerjee Contemplating Alliance Sans Congress, Says Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Punjab: AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Poach Its Legislators Including State Chief Bhagwant Mann

Punjab: AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Poach Its Legislators Including State Chief Bhagwant Mann

Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State To Achieve 100% Vaccination

Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State To Achieve 100% Vaccination

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Read More from Outlook

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the privileged partnership with Moscow.

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement