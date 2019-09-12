Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Eight Girls Should Be Reunited With Their Families, Orders SC

﻿
The Supreme Court directed the Bihar government to provide all necessary financial and medical assistance to the eight girls.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 September 2019
The Supreme Court allowed eight out of the 44 girls of Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home to be reunited with their families.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed eight out of the 44 girls of Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home to be reunited with their families after all necessary clearances.

A bench headed by justices N V Ramana directed the Bihar government to provide all necessary financial and medical assistance to the eight girls.

It also directed the state government to assess the compensation liable to be paid to such victims under the scheme and submit a report to the court.

The bench also comprising justices M M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi directed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to prepare a status report with respect to the remaining girls and submit it before the court in eight weeks.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after TISS filed its field action project 'Koshish' before it in a sealed cover, saying the eight girls were fit to be handed over to their families.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and the issue had come to light following a report by TISS, which had conducted a social audit.

 

