Muslim Man Held Under Religious Freedom Law In Madhya Pradesh

A Muslim man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh after his wife allegedly said that her husband and his family were torturing and forcing her to adapt Islam and learn Urdu and Arabic languages, NDTV reported.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the MP Dharma Swatantraya Act 1968. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is among the states that are bringing in a law against ‘love jihad’.

In 2018, the woman had run off from home and married Irshad Khan by Islamic rituals. However, on Saturday, she returned to her parents.

"I was being regularly tortured by him (Irshad) and he forced me to adapt his culture and also learn Urdu and Arabic language. Unable to bear the torture, I've returned to my parents' house and will not return to him. I made a big mistake in leaving my house two years back and marrying him," the woman said.

Bharat Dubey, a senior police officer of the area, said the man came to the police, alleging that his wife has been kept forcibly confined by her parents.

"Later, the woman and her parents came to the police and complained that she will not stay with Irshad Khan as he used to torture him," he said. "On her complaint, a case has been registered against Irshad Khan. He has been accused under IPC sections that deal with cruelty to a married woman by her husband and in-laws and sections of MP Dharma Swatantraya Act 1968 and he has been arrested," the officer added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine