Mumbai Reports 2,377 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike Since October 8

Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest single-day Covid-19 spike since October as the city added 2,377 new coronavirus cases to its tally.

The last time, the city witnessed a similar spike was on October 8, when 2,823 new cases were reported, officials said adding that Mumbai’s covid-19 caseload stands at 3,49,958.

The development comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging authorities to take “quick and decisive steps” to stop the second peak of the pandemic in the country.

Mumbai’s covid-19 toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day, this figure too being the highest in the metropolis since February 1, an official pointed out.

The day also saw 876 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 3,20,754, he said.

The average growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.48 per cent now, while the case doubling time quickened from 417 days to 145 now, civic data revealed.

With 21,463 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 36,14,528.

The city has 34 containment zones and 267 sealed buildings.

(With PTI inputs)

