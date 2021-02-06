Multiple Delhi Metro Stations Shut In View Of Farmers' Chakka Jam; Check Details Here

In view of the farmers' chakka jam protests on Saturday, the entry and exits of several metro stations in the national capital have been temporarily shut. Farmer unions are taking part in a three-hour long chakka jam to protest the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that the entry and exit gates of multiple metro stations has been closed as part of extensive security measures.

The DMRC in a series of tweets informed commuters that multiple stations have been closed.

Metro Stations That Will Remain Closed:

Entry/exit gates of Khan Market, Nehru Place, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat Mandi House, Vishwavidyalaya, ITO, Delhi Gate will remain closed, however the interchange facility will be available.

Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed.

Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed.



Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed.

Interchange facility is available.

Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 and said they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the Centre's internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, on Friday said the protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the 'chakka jam'.

Security Beefed Up

Elaborating on the security arrangements for the 'chakka jam', Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal on Friday had said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam' on Saturday by farmers protesting the Centre's three new agri laws, officials had said.



(With PTI Inputs)

