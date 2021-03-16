Mukesh Ambani Security Scare Case: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar

Top Maharashtra ministers on Tuesday met at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home amid the ongoing Mukesh Ambani security scare case, in which a Mumbai police officer is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other ministers including Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Anil Parab and Jayant Patil were part of the meeting. According to PTI, the discussions included the Covid surge in Maharashtra, apart from the subject of Sachin Vaze, the officer arrested for his suspected role in the case involving an explosives-laden car abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multistorey home Antilia in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Vaze following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NCP sources said Pawar has been meeting the chief minister regularly since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government was formed in Maharashtra.

"There are several issues at present, like the rising Covid-19 cases and local body elections," a source said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine