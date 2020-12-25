December 25, 2020
Corona
MSP Will Continue, Farmer Welfare Top Priority For Modi Govt: Amit Shah

'No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Modi is the Prime Minister, Amit Shah said at a gathering

PTI 25 December 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-25T14:01:11+05:30
Also read

No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down.

Also Read | Live updates on PM Modi's address to farmers

Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in the national capital, Shah said if farmer organisations felt that any provision of the three new farm laws is against their interests, the Modi government was ready to discuss and consider the same with an open mind.

Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the farm laws.

"The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government," Shah asserted.

The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said.

Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event and also listened to Prime Minister Modi's video interaction with farmers from several states, along with other BJP leaders at a Gaushala in Kishangarh village.

