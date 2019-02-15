﻿
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To Martyred CRPF Soldiers

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2019
Twitter/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area here on Friday evening, officials said.

The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane in the evening. The bodies were received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

The coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger, where senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid their last respects by placing wreaths one by one in a solemn ceremony, officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chiefs of the three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy -- senior cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid their homage to the slain CRPF personnel, they added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

PTI

