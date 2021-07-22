Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Ruckus Over Pegasus

Following a stormy start earlier in the week, the Monsoon Session of Parliament continued to be rocked by ruckus on Thursday with opposition members protesting and over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy. Lok Sabha was adjourned following continuous sloganeering by members of the Oppositon.

Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day, the Question Hour was taken up.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and said he was ready to give adequate time to discuss the issues raised by them. He said people have elected them to Parliament to raise their issues and that sloganeering was not right.

However, the members did not relent and continued their protest. Barely 15 minutes after the House convened for the day, it was adjourned till 12 pm.

The monsoon session is currently underway with the Opposition ready to corner the government on several issues including oxygen deaths and Pegasus. Congress's KC Venugopal was set to moving a privilege motion on Thursday at 10 am, ahead of the session which is started at 11 am. Earlier, Venugopal had attacked the Centre for claiming no deaths due to oxygen were reported from states and union territories in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and accused the government of 'misleading' the house with 'false information.

The farm laws issue is also expected to dominate proceedings today with farmer leaders planning a mock Parliament demonstration in Jantar Mantar to agitate against the Centre's three controversial farm bills.

With regard to the issue of farm laws, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet that he has moved another adjournment motion demanding the withdrawal of the bills. Mann, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab President, had on Frida written an open letter to the MPs of all political parties, urging them to back farmers and force the Centre to repeal its contentious farm laws.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given adjournment motion notice regarding the prolonged agitation of farmers', and directed government to withdraw the 'anti-farmer' laws.

On the Pegasus snooping issues, a parliamentary panel on IT headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to question top government officials, including from Home Ministry, next week on allegations related to phone tapping of many using Pegasus spyware, sources said on Wednesday.

An international media consortium has claimed that several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware which is usually supplied to government agencies.

The Indian government and Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, which sells Pegasus spyware worldwide, have refuted the reports.

Newly appointed Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be speaking in Parliament at 2 pm today.

(With inputs from PTI)

