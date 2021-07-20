Monsoon: Delhi Reports Two Incidents Of Wall Collapse; Low-lying Areas Inundated

As Monsoon showers continue to drench various parts of the national capital, at least two incidents of wall collapse due to rains were reported in Delhi on Tuesday.

Further, many parts of the city witnessed massive waterlogging and 12 tree-fall incidents were also reported in South Delhi, officials said.

Areas in the southern part of the city that witnessed waterlogging include Nangloi, A-Block in Uttam Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Dera village near Chattarpur, Badli and Kirari, among others.

According to north and east civic bodies officials, no waterlogging was reported in their jurisdiction.

People took to social media to upload videos of waterlogged streets, markets and colonies. A video shared on social media showed streets in Nangloi area inundated with rainwater. In the video, people are seen sitting on chairs outside their residence as rainwater entered their houses.

According to a statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning, Delhi received an average of 69.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am.

The rainfall recorded at various observatories were -- Safdarjung (69.6 mm); Palam (99.3 mm); Lodhi Road (62 mm); Ayanagar (51.6 mm); Ridge (58 mm). Readings of Safdarjung Observatory are considered the official readings for the city.

(With PTI inputs)

