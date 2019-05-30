Modi Swearing-in: JD(U) Not Joining NDA Govt

﻿
The JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was not a part of the first Modi government as well. It had allied with the saffron party in 2017 but had not joined the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2019
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kyumar
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-30T18:50:58+0530

BJP ally JD(U) will not join the new Narendra Modi government, its spokesperson Pavan Varma said on Thursday, in what appears to be a sign of differences with the saffron party over the number of ministerial berths offered to it.

"We are not joining the government. This is our decision," Varma, who is also the general secretary of the Janata Dal (United), told PTI.

The BJP was offering one cabinet berth to the JD(U) and sources said the regional party was also unhappy with the portfolio offered to it.

The JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was not a part of the first Modi government as well. It had allied with the saffron party in 2017 but had not joined the government.

There was no comment from the BJP over the development.

PTI

