Minor Girl Cannot Live With Husband Despite Marrying Willingly: Allahabad HC

Delivering its verdict on a plea filed by a minor girl's father, the Allahabad High Court ruled that even if the minor girl got married to a man willingly, she is forbidden to live with her husband.

However, on turning major, the court added, the girl will be allowed to choose between getting her marriage annulled or accepting it.

The Allahabad HC gave the verdict after a 16-year-old girl married a man willingly, on being lured out of the custody of her legal guardian.

