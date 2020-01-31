3 Militants Killed, Cop Injured In Gunfight At Toll Plaza In Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed

A group of three-four militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu on Friday, injuring a policeman, officials said.
Three of the militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, Jammu IG Mukesh Singh said.
The police is carrying out a search operation as four more militants may be hiding in the area, Singh said, adding it is suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border.
The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.
The group of 3-4 terrorists was on its way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.
A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.
Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.
Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said.
Authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.
(With agency inputs)
