January 31, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  3 Militants Killed, Cop Injured In Gunfight At Toll Plaza In Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed

3 Militants Killed, Cop Injured In Gunfight At Toll Plaza In Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed

One of the militants was killed in the gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
3 Militants Killed, Cop Injured In Gunfight At Toll Plaza In Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed
Jammu and Kashmir
File Photo
3 Militants Killed, Cop Injured In Gunfight At Toll Plaza In Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed
outlookindia.com
2020-01-31T09:54:37+0530

A group of three-four militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu on Friday, injuring a policeman, officials said.

Three of the militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, Jammu IG Mukesh Singh said.

The police is carrying out a search operation as four more militants may be hiding in the area, Singh said, adding it is suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border.

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.

The group of 3-4 terrorists was on its way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said.

Authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure. 

(With agency inputs)

Next Story >>

Jamia VC Says University To Pay For Injured Student's Treatment, Alleges Police Inaction During Firing

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos