Mehbooba Lashes Centre For FIR Over Draping Separatist Geelani’s Body In Pakistan Flag

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday castigated Centre for FIR over draping body of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body in a Pakistan flag and raising ‘anti-national’ slogans after his death.

The PDP president Mufti said:"Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared. A family isn't allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab's family under UAPA shows GOI's deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India's Naya Kashmir."

Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared.A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness.This is New India’s Naya Kashmir. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 5, 2021

The J&K Police has registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, after taking cognisance of a video clip which showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque in Srinagar’s Hyderpora. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine