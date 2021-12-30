Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Mizoram’s COVID-19 count rose to 1,41,157 on Thursday with 202 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 542, a health department official said.

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Trending

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T10:51:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:51 am

At least 38 children were among the newly infected people, he said.


The single-day positivity rate increased to 9.80 per cent from 6.70 per cent the previous day.


Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported 82 infections, Mamit (48), Khawzawl (19), Lunglei (11), Kolasib (11), Lawngtlai (12), Serchhip (7), Saitual (6) and Champhai (6), the official said.

Related Stories

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Delhi Reports Highest Cases


The northeastern state now has 1,570 active cases, while 1,39,045 people have so far recovered from the infection.


Mizoram has thus far tested more than 15.04 lakh samples for COVID-19.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi added.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mizoram Aizawl National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Uttar Pradesh Polls Should Be Held On Time With Covid-19 Protocol: Election Commission

2021: Telangana Witnesses Political Slugfest Between Ruling TRS And BJP

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Had I Sent Ajit Pawar To Join Hands With Fadnavis, Then Would Have Ensured The Government Continued, Says NCP Supremo

Omicron Gradually Spreading In Community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement