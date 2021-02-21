Mathura Court Admits Two Pleas Seeking Shifting Of 17th Century Shahi Idgah Mosque

A court in Mathura admitted two pleas seeking shifting of the Shahi Idgah which is claimed to have been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, according to a district government counsel.

District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said one of the suits was filed by Advocate Shailendra Singh and four others.

Civil Judge Senior Division Neha Banaudia admitted the suits and fixed March 10 as the date of the next hearing.

They sought the shifting of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which is claimed to have been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

The other suit filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav was also admitted.

The suit was filed on December 15.

Judge Neha Banaudia also ordered that no fresh suit will now be admitted. The judge also set a date for becoming a party to the case.

Anybody desirous of becoming a party can file the request within a month as any request after that won’t be accepted, the order said.

The judge has also ordered to get the directions published in newspapers for coverage.

(With PTI inputs.)

