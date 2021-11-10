Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer.

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri
Matha B Manjamma Jogathi receiving Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovindat the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T16:03:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 4:03 pm

It is believed that blessings from a transgender will bring you luck and prosperity. On Tuesday, in a unique moment, a transgender blessed India’s first citizen President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi during the Padma award ceremony, taking the dignitaries present at the function including Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi by surprise and joy.

It was Karnataka’s transgender woman Matha B. Manjamma Jogathi who greeted President Kovind in her traditional way while receiving the Padma Shri award which has gone viral on social media.

 Manjamma was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to folk dance. More than her gesture at the ceremony, Manjamma’s story is now getting wide attention bringing much pride to the transgender community.

Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer and became the first transgender president of Karnataka Jaanapada Academy, a government body for performing arts.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

She was born in Karnataka’s Ballari district. Her name was Manjunatha Shetty. She identified herself as a woman at the age of 15. Her parents made her perform a ritual called Jogappa in which devotees get married to a god or goddess. She was not allowed to return home. She was then named Manjamma.

The twist in Manjamma’s life came after a father-son duo discovered her and taught her dance. Kallava Jogathi introduced her Jogathi Nrithyaa, a dance form which she later popularised across Karnataka.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ram Nath Kovind Karnataka New Delhi Folk Dance Padma Shri National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Kanpur Metro: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Trial Run

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Devendra Fadnavis Preferred Appointing People With Criminal Background, Says Maha Minister Nawab Malik

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Forensic Report Reveals Weapon Seized From Ajay Mishra's Son Was Fired

Punjab Elections: AAP MLA From Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Ruby Quits AAP

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Read More from Outlook

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Ajit Doval Chairs NSAs Meet In Delhi: Why India Is Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan

Seema Guha / The ongoing Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being chaired by NSA Ajit Doval with nations like Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in attendance.

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts dealing with Covid-19 feel that these predictions were mere conjectures devoid of any scientific details and that’s why they were always off the mark.

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

Priya Nagi / National selectors have included top IPL 2021 performers in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Outlook Web Desk / Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer.

Advertisement