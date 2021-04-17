April 17, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Actor Sumeet Vyas Test Positive For Covid-19

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Actor Sumeet Vyas Test Positive For Covid-19

Manish Malhotra and Sumeet Vyas are both under home quarantine and have informed their fans about their diagnosis through Instagram.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Actor Sumeet Vyas Test Positive For Covid-19
Manish Malhotra (L) and Sumeet Vyas (R)
Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Actor Sumeet Vyas Test Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-04-17T12:07:36+05:30

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas are currently under home quarantine as they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram late Friday evening and wrote he was following all safety protocols listed by his doctors.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care," the 54-year-old designer wrote.

Vyas, 37, also shared his diagnosis on Instagram and informed his fans that he had "mild" Covid symptoms.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

"I am taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine.

"Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, I'd request anyone who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested," the actor wrote.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998. 

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Logs Over 2 Lakh Covid Cases For Third Day In A Row, More Than 1000 Deaths

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Manish Malhotra Sumeet Vyas Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus Instagram National Arts & Entertainment

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos