April 09, 2021
Poshan
Man Sexually Tortures 2-Year-Old Girl, Sentenced 18 Years Of Imprisonment

The accused has also been fined Rs 1 lakh.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Representational Image
The Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, sentenced 18 years of jail term to a man for sexually torturing a 2-year-old girl three years ago. The accused has also been fined Rs 1 lakh. 

The 40-year-old man had sexually tortured the girl in 2018 and her grandmother lodged a police complaint, said the prosecution. 

The trial was on in the Mahila Court and the judge sentenced the man to jail and fined him.

(With PTI Inputs) 

Outlook Videos