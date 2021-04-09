Man Sexually Tortures 2-Year-Old Girl, Sentenced 18 Years Of Imprisonment

The Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, sentenced 18 years of jail term to a man for sexually torturing a 2-year-old girl three years ago. The accused has also been fined Rs 1 lakh.
The 40-year-old man had sexually tortured the girl in 2018 and her grandmother lodged a police complaint, said the prosecution.
The trial was on in the Mahila Court and the judge sentenced the man to jail and fined him.
(With PTI Inputs)
