Man In Jharkhand Help Village To Get Free Electricity Using River Water

You don’t need a degree to do something great in life and this has been proved by this man in Jharkhand. Kamil Topno, a resident of Thakurain Dera village in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, managed to bring power to at least 20 houses using river water.

According to The New Indian Express, the machine to convert the energy of water falling from a height into electricity has been made using rickshaw wheels and Pelton-wheel. The best part about the electricity is that – it’s free.

Topno said that he has learned the technique from his teacher in school. The village got power in 2018, but it was so erratic that villagers are now using the Topno method to light their homes and charge their mobiles.

“I started the project in 2013-14 but succeeded a year later. Initially, I used rickshaw wheels fitted with a dynamo for extracting electricity which was not so efficient when the flow of water was slow,” he added.

“I hit upon the idea when I was jobless and feared if I shared my idea, people would laugh at me. I started it silently, but when I succeeded, I shared my little invention with villagers who were very happy. I failed twice and had to lose around Rs 10,000. But I did not lose heart and finally succeeded in 2015,” he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine