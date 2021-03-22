March 22, 2021
Poshan
Man Held For Stitching Wife’s Genitalia With Wire Over Suspicion Of Affair

The couple got married two years ago.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2021
Representational Image
A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district has been arrested for stitching private parts of his wife with a copper wire as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

Identified as Vinavati, the woman is stable and is being treated at the Rampur district hospital.

“A woman informed us that her husband assaulted her and did something to her. We immediately made her undergo a medical examination in which serious injuries came out, and we arrested the husband and further action is being taken,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Shogun Gautam told The Indian Express.

The couple got married two years ago. While Rakesh worked as a daily wage labourer, Vinavati was a homemaker.

Milak Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Saturday morning. The accused allegedly asked the woman if she was cheating on him.

“Even after the wife said no, he beat her up over the suspicion. Then, he sewed her vagina with the metallic thread after tying her up, and left. The woman somehow shouted for help and then called the police after her family members, who live nearby, found her. Doctors have told us that the woman had two stitches on her private parts,” Singh added.

