Man Gets 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Snatching Cop's Gold Chain

On August 13, 2016, motorcycle-borne Kar had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal in Cuttack, when she was travelling with another woman constable.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
Man Gets 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Snatching Cop's Gold Chain
Representational Image
Man Gets 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Snatching Cop's Gold Chain
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T13:55:21+0530

A court in Cuttack, Odisha, sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for snatching a gold chain of a woman police officer three years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Haraprasad Patnaik pronounced the jail term on Friday, after finding 23-year-old Siddheswar Kar guilty of committing the crime.

On August 13, 2016, motorcycle-borne Kar had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable.

However, Kar was caught by bystanders while he was trying to flee.

(PTI)

