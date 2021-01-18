Man Abducts 17-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Getting Married, Brave Cops Rescue Her

A 17-year-old who was kidnapped on the pretext of getting married from Madhya Pradesh was traced in nearby Tirupur and handed over to a police team from that State.

According to police, the girl from Batkakhapa in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh was brought to Tirupur a few days ago by a man identified as Bijesh on the promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint, Madhya Pradesh police investigated and learnt that the girl was in the hosiery town of Tirupur and a special team reached there and alerted the local police.

Police found that the girl was staying with Bijesh in Kumar Nagar.

Both were handed over to Madhya Pradesh police, who registered a kidnapping case against the man, working in a garment unit, they said.

With PTI inputs

