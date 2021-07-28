Tripura In Her Sight, Mamata Sends Delegation To Help Prashant Kishor's Detained Team

Reflecting the party’s growing interest in the Tripura assembly election due in 2023, a three-member delegation from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), reached Agartala on Wednesday to help 23 employees of the TMC’s political consultant Prashant Kishor’s organisation, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who have been detained in a hotel since Sunday.

The delegation included Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, law minister Malay Ghatak and TMC labour wing’s Bengal unit president Ritabrata Banerjee. They alleged they were initially obstructed from meeting the detained I-PAC workers but later got to meet four of them.

Like West Bengal, Bengali speakers also dominate the demography in Tripura. TMC leaders in West Bengal indicated they were going to make more frequent visits to the neighbouring state in the coming months.

The I-PAC team went to Tripura last week for a survey on behalf of the TMC for the 2023 assembly elections, in which the TMC wants to contest with the aim of toppling the Biplab Deb-led BJP government that came to power in 2018 removing the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government.

Incidentally, Sarkar, a politburo member of the CPI(M) who served five terms at Tripura’s chief minister, also criticised the state’s BJP government on Wednesday for detaining I-PAC survey team members.

Tripura police detained these I-PAC employees on Sunday, arguing that they violated Covid-19 protocols. While the TMC claimed that all members of the team had entered Tripura showing their RTPCR negative report on arrival, all of them had to undergo yet another RTPCR test after the Tripura police insisted. The reports came negative for all of them on Wednesday morning but, as of Wednesday evening, the police have not allowed them to move out of the hotel.

“I-PAC is not a political organisation. It came here for a survey. I-PAC teams conduct such surveys across India. Nowhere has such a thing ever happened. How come such survey be prohibited in any part of India?” Ritabrata Banerjee asked while addressing the media in Agartala.

One significance of sending in the law minister is that the Tripura police have also asked two members of the I-PAC team to appear before them by August 1, failing which legal actions could be taken against them.

Based on a case registered against them at East Agartala police station under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 51 (1) (b) of the National Disaster Management Act (refuses to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central Government or the state Government), the police in its notice asked them to appear and answer all necessary question and produce required documents.

If they failed to appear, necessary steps would be initiated to compel their appearance, the notice said. I-PAC members and TMC leaders suspect this is the police’s ploy to access documents related to their survey plan and findings so far.

“We are taking legal advice on the police notice,” Ritabrata Banerjee told Outlook.

The TMC at one time had made inroads in Tripura and in 2016 the TMC emerged as the main opposition after six Congress MLAs joined the TMC. However, the party’s prospects suffered a setback after Mukul Roy, who used to oversee the TMC’s organisational expanse in Tripura, fell out with Mamata Banerjee at the beginning of 2017.

In the 2013 elections to the 60-seat Tripura assembly, the CPI(M) won 50 and its ally, the CPI, won 1. However, the BJP increased focus on Tripura since 2017 and in August that year the party managed to get all six TMC MLAs to join the BJP. In 2018, Mamata Banerjee had said that the party’s prospects in Tripura suffered “because of a traitor who joined the BJP”, in an obvious reference to Roy. Subsequently, the BJP, in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), toppled the Manik Sarkar government.

In 2018, the BJP won 36 seats and the IPFT won 8, while the CPI(M)’s tally was reduced to 16 and the Congress and the TMC drew a blank. After facing a blow in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the TMC’s West Bengal tally reduced from 34 to 22, Bengal’s ruling party had no scope to focus on Tripura as saving the government in West Bengal became the priority.

Following the landslide victory in the recent assembly elections, the TMC has revived its national expansion plan. Mukul Roy is now back in the TMC and is expected to assist Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and the TMC’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in this mission. Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC is, of course, a crucial component of the TMC’s Mission Tripura.

Notably, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was part of the TMC’s delegation, was once a CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and served as the general secretary of the CPI(M)’s student wing, the SFI.

Last month, as internal turbulence erupted in Tripura BJP over a range of issues, the party’s national leadership promptly sent a team for ensure a truce between warring camps amidst rife romours that some of the disgruntled leaders, including MLAs, were planning to join the TMC.

On Wednesday, while addressing the media in Agartala, Basu, Ghatak and Banerjee highlighted the TMC as the only entity that could topple the BJP government. They highlighted how the BJP’s defeat in West Bengal has given the party a deadly blow in national politics and that the Left in Tripura lacked in strength to remove the BJP government from power.

“In 2021, we saw the Tripura CM travelling in Bengal and waving his hands at empty streets. Those empty streets have now reflected in the election results. Here, in Tripura, too, the people are angry with the BJP government but they do not trust the leftists anymore. Naturally, the TMC is the alternative. The Bengal elections has kicked off that new battle of removing the BJP from power, from Tripura in 2023 and from the country in 2024,” Ritabrata Banerjee said.

