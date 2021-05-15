Mamata Banerjee's Brother Ashim Banerjee Dies Due To Covid-19

Also read West Bengal Govt Announces Complete Lockdown For 14 Days

Ashim Banerjee, younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, died on Saturday due to Covid-19.

"He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment," Dr Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's brother, popular as 'Kalida' among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, they said.

He had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official of the medical establishment said.

Ashim's last rites will be conducted this afternoon as per Covid protocols.

(With PTI inputs.)

