Mamata Banerjee's Brother Ashim Banerjee Dies Due To Covid-19

Ashim Banerjee, younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, died on Saturday due to Covid-19.
"He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment," Dr Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.
The Trinamool Congress supremo's brother, popular as 'Kalida' among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, they said.
He had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official of the medical establishment said.
Ashim's last rites will be conducted this afternoon as per Covid protocols.
(With PTI inputs.)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
What Is Biological E Vaccine? Can It Be The Most ‘Affordable’ Jab? Know Here
Fact Check: Can Covid Spread By Flushing Toilet? Find Out Truth Here
Sputnik V Covid Vaccine To Be Available In Indian Market From Early Next Week