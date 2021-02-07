Mamata Banerjee Unlikely To Attend PM Modi's Programme In Bengal Today: Official

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Medinipore district on Sunday evening, a top official at the state secretariat said.

Without citing any specific reason, the official hinted that one of the causes could be the "insult meted out to her" on January 23, when the TMC supremo was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans at a public event.

PM Modi is set to launch four projects in Haldia that are related to the oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

"Madam (CM) is unlikely to attend this evening's programme at Haldia where PM Modi will be inaugurating projects," the official told PTI.

The TMC boss has also asked her party members to skip the programme, he added.

Banerjee had on January 23 refused to deliver her speech at an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 124th birth anniversary, after a section of the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in the presence of the prime minister. She had said that such "insult was unacceptable".

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend Sunday's event.

With PTI Inputs

