'Mamata Banerjee Too Will Chant Jai Shri Ram When Election Ends': Amit Shah In Bengal

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that by the time the elections will come to an end, Mamata Banerjee too will chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

"Jai Shri Ram chant is an insult to Mamata Banerjee. Why? So many people take pride in this chant. Why do you get insulted by this slogan? Because you have to appease one section for votes," Shah said.

He questioned if 'Jai Shri Ram' will not be chanted in India, will it be raised in Pakistan?

Shah also said that the ‘Parivartan Yatra will be aiming at ending infiltration. He said, “BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' not for changing CM, MLA or minister; it's for ending infiltration.”

While talking about TMC ‘goons’ trying to stall BJP’s march to power in West Bengal, Shah said, “Bengal assembly polls fight between Narendra Modi's development model and Mamata Banerjee's destruction model.”

